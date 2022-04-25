The DJ Lagway Show: Lagway Continues to Show he's the Best QB in the country

Over the past few weeks and months, rankings and ratings have been all the buzz around the Class of 2024. The biggest name in H-Town is Willis QB DJ Lagway Jr. Lagway has been listed as the No.1 Dual-Threat QB in the country with a 5-Star rating and a roster of 25 offers and counting.

The young Willis star had a very eventful week with Spring Ball starting, a visit to his father's alma-mater Baylor for their Spring game, and lastly on Sunday the ESPN 300 camp in Houston. I was able to catch up with Lagway after the Camp and talk about Baylor, new coach Trent Miller and the ESPN 300 camp.

Spring Ball

Willis found their guy in new head coach from Spring -- Trent Miller. Huge hire.

When asking about Coach Miller and how the chemistry between he and his new coach, Lagway said "Coach Miller is a really good guy, coach and leader" mentioning the the two have already built a strong relationship.

Lagway has been throwing close to 200 balls a practice to get prepared for Coach Miller's high-powered offensive system. The young QB also mentioned he has some weapons next season in transfer WR from Lake Creek Debraun Hampton (2024), RB Terri Lawerence III (2025), and ATH Jalen Mickens (2025).

Expect a breakout year for Lagway and this Wildkat team next year.

Baylor Visit

On Saturday, Lagway travled out to Waco, Texas to visit a place that's felt like home for him for a while. Baylor is where his father Derek Lagway Sr. played his college ball.

Lagway said he had an amazing time on his visit, mentioning its always fun to get up there and catch up with the coaching staff.

The Baylor staff has definitely left a good impression on the young star QB and he plans on taking more trips up to Waco this summer and next fall.

ESPN 300 Camp

Lagway was invited to the ESPN 300 camp in Houston this past weekend to compete against some of the top talent in the State of Texas but also players from surrounding states.

DJ really shined throughout the camp, showing his arm strength and passing ability, leaving many people very impressed at the end of the day.

At the end of the camp, Lagway was honored and congratulated for his invitation to play in the Under Armour All-American Game.

I asked Lagway what it was like competing in a camp with so many talented players and he said, "it was fun to have a change of pace" and that it was an amazing experience to get to compete against some of the State, and nation's best.

The DJ Lagway Jr. Show has only just begun and I expect the young Willis QB to continue to rise to the top in the Class of 2024 with a big junior campaign.