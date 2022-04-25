HOOPS WRAP: Tigers Share District 15-6A Boys, Girls Hoops Crowns

KLEIN COLLINS HAD A STRONG SEASON ON THE COURT ON BOTH THE BOYS AND THE GIRLS SIDES.

The Tiger boys (19-14) shared the District 15-6A championship with Klein High (18-13), each finishing 9-3 in district play. The Bearkats fell to Langham Creek in the Bi-District round of the playoffs. The Tigers fell to Westfield in the Area round.

Joining the Tigers and Bearkats in the playoffs was Klein Forest (14-11), which finished third in district at 8-4. The Eagles fell to Cypress Falls in the BiDistrict round.

Klein Oak finished 9-22 overall, and Klein Cain was 7-24.

Klein Collins junior Ethan Wyatt and Klein High senior Joe Gonzales shared District 15-6A MVP honors.

For the girls, Klein Collins (27-7) shared the District 15- 6A title, too, but with Tomball Memorial. Each finished 11-1 in district play.

The Tigers made it all the way to the Regional Quarterfinals before falling in a thriller to Conroe by two points.

Klein Cain (22-9) finished third in district play at 8-4. The Hurricanes fell to Cypress Springs, 48-33, in the Bi-District round of the playoffs.

Klein High (16-15) earned a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017-18, finishing 5-7 in district play. The Bearkats were clutch, winning three of their last four games in district play to squeak past Klein Oak (9-19) for the fourth and final playoff spot. Klein Forest went 6-22 overall.