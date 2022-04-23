What might the Houston Texans be thinking ahead of the NFL Draft?

Following Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio's pre-draft press conference, KPRC 2's Randy McIlvoy summarizes with the latest report on how the Texans may be thinking in terms of philosophy

HOUSTON – We are less than a week out from the 2022 NFL Draft and the Houston Texans are preparing for what will be a crucial step in their continued rebuild effort. The Texans currently own the No. 3 and No. 13 picks in the first round and own nine other picks between rounds two and seven next weekend.

The Texans clearly need help in key areas such as the secondary, defensive line , running back, and wide receiver. Texans General Manager Nick Caserio held his pre-draft news conference Thursday at NRG stadium. While Caserio steered clear of talking about specific players, he did address the team philosophy and approach to the draft and what they look for in drafting players.

KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy was at Caserio’s news conference and has more from NRG Stadium in the above video.