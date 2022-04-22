Under the Radar Athletes: Cameron Burkes, Cameron Thomas and Terrence Guillory II

On this weeks episode of VYPE’s Recruit Spotlight, we featured 3 athletes in our Under the Radar segment: class of 2023 LB/FB Cameron Burkes of Kingwood, class of 2023 WR Cameron Thomas of New Caney and class of 2024 WR/DB Terrence Guillory II of North Shore

Check out the segments below, and if you or an athlete you know is being under recruited for one reason or another let us know and we will feature them on our show!

Cameron Burkes-LB/FB-Kingwood HS

My "Under the Radar" Athlete of the Week: 2023 Kingwood LB/FB @burkes_cameron



Check out what I had to say below and if you want to be featured let us know! #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/r0EDJA89YY — Joshua Waclawczyk (@Josh_Wac_VYPE) April 22, 2022

Cameron Thomas-WR-New Caney HS

Terrence Guillory II-WR/DB-North Shore