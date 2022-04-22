79º

Under the Radar Athletes: Cameron Burkes, Cameron Thomas and Terrence Guillory II

Joshua Waclawczyk

Vype

On this weeks episode of VYPE’s Recruit Spotlight, we featured 3 athletes in our Under the Radar segment: class of 2023 LB/FB Cameron Burkes of Kingwood, class of 2023 WR Cameron Thomas of New Caney and class of 2024 WR/DB Terrence Guillory II of North Shore

Check out the segments below, and if you or an athlete you know is being under recruited for one reason or another let us know and we will feature them on our show!

Cameron Burkes-LB/FB-Kingwood HS

Cameron Thomas-WR-New Caney HS

Terrence Guillory II-WR/DB-North Shore

