KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Ft. Bend Marshall’s Janai Williams

Janai Williams of Marshall High School. KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week!

MISSOURI CITY – Fort Bend Marshall’s Janai Williams is one of the state’s top sprinters and now, she’s headed to one of Texas’s top schools.

Williams committed to University of North Texas recently to continue to compete at the next level.

“It means so much to see Janai do it because she’s been faced with adversity, but every single time, she perseveres,” her head coach Shahira Ehiemua said.

That adversity includes numerous injuries. In fact, in January, Williams found out that she had scoliosis.

“I think I have a high pain tolerance,” Williams said. “Overall, it makes me have a even bigger smile on my face to accomplish what I accomplished.”

