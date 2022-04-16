75º

Under the Radar Athletes: Jameer Martin, Cah’lil Ward, and Theorin Randle

Joshua Waclawczyk

Vype

On this weeks episode of VYPE’s Recruit Spotlight, we featured 3 athletes in our Under the Radar segment: class of 2023 Athlete Jameer Martin of Cleveland High School, class of 2023 CB Cah’ll Ward of Clear Creek and class of 2023 SDE/DT Theorin Randle of Shadow Creek.

Check out the segments below, and if you or an athlete you know is being under recruited for one reason or another let us know and we will feature them on our show!

Jameer Martin-RB/LB-Cleveland HS

Cah'lil Ward-CB-Clear Creek HS

Theorin Randle-SDE/DT-Shadow Creek HS

