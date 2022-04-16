Under the Radar Athletes: Jameer Martin, Cah’lil Ward, and Theorin Randle

On this weeks episode of VYPE’s Recruit Spotlight, we featured 3 athletes in our Under the Radar segment: class of 2023 Athlete Jameer Martin of Cleveland High School, class of 2023 CB Cah’ll Ward of Clear Creek and class of 2023 SDE/DT Theorin Randle of Shadow Creek.

Check out the segments below, and if you or an athlete you know is being under recruited for one reason or another let us know and we will feature them on our show!

Jameer Martin-RB/LB-Cleveland HS

My "Under the Radar" Athlete of the Week: 2023 Cleveland Ath Jameer Martin. Check out what I had to say below and if you want to be featured let us know! #txhsfb@jameer_martin @CISD_Recruiting @cisd_sports pic.twitter.com/9COmQpGhSq — Joshua Waclawczyk (@Josh_Wac_VYPE) April 15, 2022

Cah'lil Ward-CB-Clear Creek HS

Theorin Randle-SDE/DT-Shadow Creek HS