‘KATS ON THE GREEN: Klein High Golfers Eyeing Big 2022 Season

THE KLEIN HIGH GOLF TEAM IS READY TO HIT THE LINKS THIS SPRING.

On the girls’ side, the group will be led by junior Edi Webster. Last season, Webster advanced to the Region II-6A Championships. She finished tied for 18th overall, shooting +18 (82, 80 – 162) for the two-day tournament. Webster now has the experience to bring back to the rest of the team. Joining her on the course will be senior Margaux Solis who is signed to play at West Chester University. Other names to remember include Emma Vickers, Julia Garza and Samantha Sharp.

For the guys, they did not have anyone advance to the Regional Tournament, but that could change in 2022. Look first at senior Garrett Linney who is signed to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and junior Martin Perez to be the leaders in the clubhouse in 2022. Linney will serve as one of the team captains along with senior Russell Muirhead. Others to watch include sophomores Ben Davis and John Stewart as they gain experience.