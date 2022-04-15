Houston Astros off to 4-2 start but offense still yet to produce

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel points skyward after sliding into second base with a double during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

HOUSTON – Hope you are enjoying the start to this new MLB Season and the Astros so far in 2022! The season is off and running and, so far, it’s been all on the road up until they finally get the home slate going on Monday, April 18 at Minute Maid Park. It took long enough, didn’t it?

This has been a pretty good start to the season after stops in Anaheim and Phoenix and, although they won four of their first six games, it’s not like they’ve been tearing the cover off the ball offensively this season. Throw out that big 8-run inning against the Angels in that series and really, runs have been hard to come by.

Through the Astros first 6 games and as they close out their roadie with three in Seattle, take a look at these numbers by key guys in the lineup to this point of the season.

Jose Altuve BA .150 ( 3 for 20)

Kyle Tucker BA .130 (3 for 23)

Yuli Gurriel BA .167 ( 2 for 12)

Yordan Alvarez BA .143 (2 for 14)

You get the idea now? The results are not off the charts, but with the small sample size, it’s certainly not time to panic. Here are the overall offensive numbers. Keep in mind Alvarez has been out sick 2 games entering the Seattle series. He left Arizona early Wednesday to get to Seattle to rest and hopefully be ready.

Ok, how about some good news! The Astros are 4-2 really because they have gotten top-notch starting pitching from the likes of Framber Valdez, Justin Verlander, Jake Odorizzi , Jose Urquidy and a solid showing from Luis Garcia. They need more of that as the guys swinging the sticks gradually get into a groove at the plate and trust me, that will happen in short time.

Monday is the Home Opener at Minute Maid Park as the Astros welcome in the LA Angels to Houston for a three-game series. Get ready because Shohei Ohtani is likely slated to pitch on Tuesday night in Game Two of the series. Justin Verlander pitches Saturday in Seattle, so his next start won’t come until next Friday in the homestand when former Astros star George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays come to town.

If you are going out to Minute Maid Park Monday, get there early and make sure to take in the Astros Fan Fest they hold each year in their home opener or Opening Day. It’s a lot of fun to get you in the baseball frame of mind. It’s a 7:10 p.m. first pitch, but remember to be in your seats by 6:30 p.m. or so because they will still do their typical Opening Day pre-game program even though it will be game 10 of the season.

Enjoy Minute Maid Park and the Home Opener and really the 2022 season ahead! This team, despite the loss of Carlos Correa, is still very good and deep. If the pitching staff can stay healthy and Lance McCullers Jr. can join the rotation, things look good once again in the AL West and what should be another postseason run.

Play ball!

