Texas Southern University, Houston Texans form partnership to help student athletes

The Houston Texans and Texas Southern University announced a special 2-year partnership what aids in scholarships and support for TSU's athletic facility improvements

HOUSTON – From the gridiron to the classroom, the Houston Texans are teaming up with Texas Southern University for a special partnership.

On Wednesday, the Texans and TSU announced a two-year partnership centered on three initiatives - improving athletic facilities, funding scholarship opportunities for female student-athletes, and enhancing engagement with students, faculty, and staff.

”It is an exciting time anytime you can get a partnership between two steady organizations in this city,” said Albert Myres, chairman of the TSU Board of Regents.

“This is a win for TSU, this is a win for the Texans, and this is a win for the community,” Myres added. “So, I applaud because we’ve got a winner on every side of the aisle here.”

“TSU is a pillar in our community and a desired destination for top students and athletes and future leaders,” said Cal McNair, the Texans’ Chair and Chief Executive Officer. “At the Texans, we strive to make an impact by creating and supporting programs like this. We’re excited to be here announcing a special partnership with our friends at TSU to inspire our next generation of Houston leaders.”

Ad

In this partnership, the Texans are committing to:

Award scholarships to five female student-athletes each year

Donate the team’s artificial playing surface from NRG Stadium

Support football field house improvements that will help enhance Texas Southern’s ability to recruit top-tier student-athletes

Create opportunities and programming that will provide access to professional development, internships, and mentoring for TSU students, faculty, staff, and athletics leadership

The partnership was announced during a reception for Texans head coach Lovie Smith, who was being honored for his new position leading the team.

“Everything I have in life, I owe to my education - someone taking a chance in giving me an opportunity,” Smith said. “And that’s exactly what we’re getting here with Texas Southern. (They have) a long tradition, a long history of putting out outstanding leaders. And our leaders of tomorrow are really right here. So we appreciate this opportunity you’re giving to so many of your students. Cal and Hannah McNair - something that’s really big to them - they talk about reducing barriers for opportunities, and that’s exactly what this partnership is doing. ”

“At Texas Southern, we are committed to transforming lives,” said Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young, President of Texas Southern University. “We are committed to transforming the lives of our students and we’re committed to transforming the lives of individuals in our community. And so today is an outstanding day.”

Ad

Click the video above to play the entire press conference announcing the partnership between the Houston Texans and Texas Southern University.