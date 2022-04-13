Stafford H.S boys soccer makes school history

Stafford High School's boys soccer team is making an unprecedented postseason run. KPRC 2's Chancellor Johnson has their story.

STAFFORD – After reaching the regional semifinals for the fourth time, the Stafford Spartans were finally able to get over the hump and reach the state tournament for the first time in school history.

“We’ve knocked on the door a few times, and we finally broke through, so now being able to go to the state tournament is one of the greatest feelings you can have,” said Ruben Perez, the team’s head coach.

The secret? A group chat started by the team.

“They had a group chat-- they called themselves 2022 state champs,” Perez said. “They knew.”

“We’d send film to each other, funny stuff,” said Jonathan Rivas, a striker on the team. “It helps us bond together.”

The Stafford Spartans will play against the Boerne Greyhounds on Wednesday, April 13 at 4:00 p.m. at Georgetown ISD Stadium.

