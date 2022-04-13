GETTING BACK ON TOP: District Title Or Bust For Klein Collins

PEOPLE FORGET—KLEIN COLLINS HAS BEEN TO THE STATE FINALS IN 2012 AND 2019, SO THEY KNOW A LOT ABOUT WINNING.

The Tigers fell in the second round a year ago, but Coach Meghan Fisher returns some serious talent in 2022 with a ton of experience. Daniela Gutierrez is the returning Offensive Player of the Year for District 15-6A, while Savannah Carter was the District Newcomer of the Year.

Gutierrez plays shortstop and Carter pitches. Arwin Callaway was a first teamer who handles third base and is committed to Stephen F. Austin. Loreley Francia will pitch and Jules Cuarenta will play first. The Tigers are a favorite for the district title and a Regional Tournament appearance.

