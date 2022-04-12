The first since 2008: Houston Rockets’ Jalen Green named March and April Western Conference Rookie of the Month

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Isaiah Hartenstein defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

HOUSTON – Jalen Green ended his rookie season on a strong note, and his efforts got recognized in a big way on Monday.

The NBA announced that the Rockets’ guard is the league’s Rookie of the Month for the months of March and April. Green, who is only 20 years old, becomes the first Rocket to win Rookie of the Month since Luis Scola in 2008. He’s only sixth in franchise history to win Rookie of the Month, joining Ralph Sampson, Hakeem Olajuwon, Steve Francis, Yao Ming, and Scola.

Over the final two months of the season, Green averaged 22.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting almost 40 percent from 3-point range. He capped off his rookie season with a career-high 41 points in Sunday’s season finale against the Atlanta Hawks.

For the season, Green finished the year averaging 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. He finished just 0.14 points per game off the rookie scoring lead.