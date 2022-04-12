Houston Gamblers just unveiled their new mascot. Now, they need your help naming him.

The new mascot for the Houston Gamblers of the new USFL

The Houston Gamblers have a new mascot!

Now, they need your help in naming him.

The Gamblers are Houston’s new football team in the new USFL. They’ll begin play on April 17 against the Michigan Panthers in a game broadcast by NBC/Peacock. All USFL games will take place in Birmingham, Alabama.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Gamblers’ social media platforms had various posts of their new mascot in the form of a cowboy, encouraging fans to comment with name suggestions.

So what would you name this new cowboy mascot of the Houston Gamblers?