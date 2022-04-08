KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Friendswood’s Olivia Schmidt

Congratulations to Olivia Schimdt of Friendswood High School for being the latest recipient of our KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week, with this presentation by KPRC 2's Sports Randy McIlvoy

Each and every week, KPRC 2 and UTMB Health partner to spotlight some of the most talented athletes across the Greater Houston area, showcasing not only their skills on the field, but also highlight what they do away from the playing field.

This week’s Athlete of the Week hails from Friendswood High School. Olivia Schmidt is a junior on a powerhouse soccer team. The Mustangs are 25-1 on the season as they enter regional play over the weekend in Humble.

Schmidt excels in the classroom and also leads Friendswood in goals this season as a midfielder and forward.

Friendswood has 25 wins this season and all have come via shutout, while giving up only two goals all year in their only loss. Schmidt credits her teammates for their continued support and the fact that everyone on the team puts the team first ahead of any individual accolades. Her coach, Laura Peter, who’s been at Friendswood for 21 years, says coaching Schmidt has been a lot of fun and the best news is her playing career with the Mustangs still has a year to go.

Ad

Congrats to Olivia Schmidt, our KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week!