🔒 How will the Houston Astros do in 2022? These top baseball experts weigh in

Opening Day is here and it’s time to talk Astros as the 2022 season gets rolling in Anaheim on Thursday night.

The Astros begin life without Carlos Correa, but the roster is still built to win the AL West and make another deep playoff run. Entering the season, the latest odds out of Vegas have the Astros and Dodgers as the World Series favorites.

Will it happen? Can the Astros win big without Correa? Plus, on the injury front, what about the status of pitcher Lance McCullers Jr.?

Check out these videos as KPRC Sports Director Randy McIlvoy chats with Astros broadcasters Geoff Blum and Steve Sparks above about the keys to a successful season and run to the World Series. Plus, down below, Randy and KPRC 2′s Ari Alexander also discuss the Astros and the X-factors in the Astros lineup in 2022.

Enjoy!