Former Concordia Lutheran star Ke’Bryan Hayes signs largest contract in Pirates history, MLB source confirms

Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes follows through on a two-run home run off Miami Marlins starting pitcher Cody Poteet during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Former Concordia Lutheran standout Ke’Bryan Hayes has signed an 8-year, $70 million contract with a 9th year option with the Pittsburgh Pirates, a league source has confirmed to KPRC 2 Sports. The contract is the largest all-time in total value for the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.

Hayes was drafted 32nd overall by the Pirates in 2015, and finished 6th in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2020 after hitting .376 with 5 home runs in just 24 games. Hayes played in just 96 games in 2021, while battling a wrist injury. Hayes hit .257 with 6 home runs in 2021.

Hayes has long graded out to be a strong defender, adding 1.8 Wins Above Replacement in 2021 on defense alone.

He lives in the Tomball area in the offseason and trains at Dynamic Sports Training North, in Tomball. Hayes is represented by Scott Lonergan of Ballengee Group.