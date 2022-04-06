Crosby’s Sparks notches career strikeout 500 in win over Nederland

HOUSTON - Grace Sparks doesn’t traditionally keep count of her strikeouts per game.

Entering Crosby's district battle with Nederland on Tuesday night, the senior Ole Miss-signee knew she was close to hitting a career mark but didn't know exactly how close she was.

With a swinging strikeout in the fourth inning of an 11-0 victory, Sparks joined an impressive club with her 500th career strikeout.

"It means a lot to me to get 500," Sparks said. "It is a grand feeling when you accomplish goals that you set for yourself. There are still many more goals I want to accomplish and more work to be done. But overall, I'm super proud of my work finally paying off."

When Sparks got the strikeout, her teammates came in from their positions to the circle and started hugging and high fiving their teammate as the public address announcer made it known that she had just gotten number 500.

The team also had a banner ready and a special 500 cutout made-up of photos of Sparks.

"It caught me so off guard, I did not know that game would be the game I hit 500," Sparks said of the celebration. "My team really is the best and I’m super lucky to have friends and coaches like them."