HITTING THE FAIRWAY: Aldine ISD Golf Photo Gallery

Aldine ISD’s best golfers are geared up and ready to walk 18 holes this Spring!

Who out of this group can drive, chip and putt their way to the Region II-6A golf tournament and potentially even the UIL State golf tournament come May?

Let's meet some of the faces of Aldine ISD golf for the 2022 season.

Emely Martinez EISENHOWER

Judith Rivera, Brianna Sandoval, Emilie Rios, Araceli Beltran, Kimberly Menjivar, Giulianna Guerrero and Aya Jordan ALDINE

Fernando Giron, Stanley Williams, Temetrius Gistand Jr., Marcelo Gonzalez, DeVean Walker, Eddenilson Mendoza, Xavier Gordillo and Aaron Martinez ALDINE

Gabriel Yac MACARTHUR

Kye Wilson EISENHOWER

[Back Row]: Sergio Portillo, Coach Alfonso Hubbard, Mark Lucio, Andrew Juarez, Yaquelyn Lujan, Allen Giron, Julian Esprosceda, Anderson Branch, Sophia Flores, Quinton Young, Franklin Escobar, Brieal Conley, Timonthy Andah and Kevin Portillo; [Front Row]: Stacy Uzowuru, Alexis Garcia, Gabriella Escalera and Sofia Sanchez ALDINE DAVIS

Ad

Wilfred Narvaez, Samantha Guzman, Kye Wilson, Emely Martinez, Michelle Le, Joshua West and Heidy Ortiz EISENHOWER

Temetrius Gistand Jr. ALDINE

Samuel Puente MACARTHUR

Timothy Andah ALDINE DAVIS

Sophia Flores ALDINE DAVIS

Miguel Torres, Micah Wilson, Jacob Valdez, Alexis Jacobo [Squatting] and Darren Muise NIMITZ

Adrian Puente, Gabriel Yac, Michael Garcia and Samuel Puente MACARTHUR

Alexis Jacobo NIMITZ

Giulianna Guerrero ALDINE

CLICK HERE to view and purchase more photos