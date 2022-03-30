Vazquez, Gianinetto spurring Tompkins’ postseason success

KATY—Last season was disappointing for Tompkins’ girls soccer team. The Falcons, accustomed to dominant runs to the state tournament, fell in the area round of the playoffs.

Entering this season, the goal was to get right again. That means winning when it matters. It means playing into April.

Junior goalkeeper Gaby Vazquez and sophomore striker Valentina Gianinetto are doing their best to make it happen.

Vazquez was incredible in Tompkins’ bi-district playoff win in penalty kicks over George Ranch last week. Vazquez guessed correctly and stuffed a penalty shot with 20 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Then, in PKs, Vazquez saved three of the four unconverted penalty kicks from George Ranch as Tompkins won 3-0 (1-1).

Tuesday, Gianinetto scored two goals to lead the Falcons past Bellaire, 3-1, in the Region III-6A area playoffs at Legacy Stadium and advance Tompkins (13-3-5) to the regional quarterfinals later this week.

Ad

“They’re natural leaders,” Tompkins coach Jarrett Shipman said of the duo. “The big thing is that’s a sophomore and a junior fighting for our seniors. This is one of the closest-knit groups we’ve had. I think it means as much to the sophomores and juniors as it does to the seniors that any game could be their last.”

Vazquez was hardly tested against Bellaire. She surrendered a late second-half goal with the Falcons ahead 3-0, but otherwise has been exceptional this season.

Vazquez has 13 shutouts in 18 starts this season and has allowed only 11 goals for an 0.64 goals-against average.

Shipman said because of his keeper’s admirable work ethic, none of the success is a surprise.

“Mixed with club season, I’m always kind of working, so that helps,” Vazquez said. “I don’t think I go a night without a practice. We’re up at 6 am. to practice every day. We’re always together, always working on everything.

Ad

“I’ve definitely been working on how to get crosses. I’m better at holding on to the ball more instead of just trying to bat it out. There’s things I still need to work on, like distribution, but I definitely think saving-wise I’m a lot better.”

Gianinetto has emerged as the Falcons’ key attacker, continuing an impressive run of decorated strikers like Barbara Olivieri and Skylar Parker.

Gianinetto has 10 goals and six assists this season. She said she’s better at following through on shots and is starting to master the subtle nuances of attacking.

“This feels amazing, especially after last year and not being able to get past the second round,” Gianinetto said. “This was a game I wanted to win more than anything. Last year left a sour taste. Now we take each game one at a time and put all the focus, energy, and effort into the next game, and the next game only.”

Shipman said the attack goes as Gianinetto goes. Everything flows through Gianinetto because of her innate ability to dictate the pace of a game.

Ad

“She wants to put everything on her,” Shipman said. “She wants to put the team on her back and she’s very happy doing that. She wants to make sure she gets us a ‘W.’”

Vazquez and Gianinetto both agree that this year’s team is more connected, not only in passing on the field but also off. Tompkins’ success is predicated upon more of a collaborative effort than in past years.

Vazquez was a freshman on varsity two years ago when the Falcons were fresh off two state tournament appearances in three years and eyeing another trip. She wants to get back to that.

Not necessarily just for herself, but for her teammates.

“I was there for the COVID season (in 2020) when we knew we were going to go all the way, but that season got canceled,” Vazquez said. “I was there last year when I was friends with all those seniors, and it was disappointing to get out early. We all knew we needed to make it far for these seniors, and I’m just trying to get as far as we can.”