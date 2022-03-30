Houston-area Girls Soccer 2022 Playoff Scores: Area Round

The 2022 UIL Soccer Playoffs pushed on to the Area Round on Monday and Tuesday of this week with a chuck full slate of matches on Tuesday.
Here are the scores from around the area.
Class 6A – Region III
Ridge Point 1, Cy-Fair 0 (Zoe Main scored the lone goal for Ridge Point in the 47th minute to improve the Panthers to 23-0 on the season.) Seven Lakes 2, Memorial 0
Regional Quarterfinals: Ridge Point vs Seven Lakes
GSOC (V): RP v. Cy-Fair: Revenge Match! #Gooooaaaallll by @ZoeMain7!#RideToTheTop #LetsGoBigPurple #PantherPlayOffs22 #PantherRound2 @RGAPMobileLive @FBISDAthletics @VypeHouston @IHSS_Houston @FBHeraldSports @MaxPreps— Ridge Point HS (@RPHS_Panthers) March 30, 2022
Panthers 1
Bobcats 0
2nd Half: 33:47 pic.twitter.com/PDmLgjEbCl
Atascocita 2, Clear Lake 1 Bri Hoffman scored the game-winning goal with an assist from Ella Arenivas
Kingwood 3, Pearland 0 Kaeli Maddox, Madelynn Murphy and Micah Redic all scored goals in the win for the Mustangs
Regional Quarterfinals: Atascocita vs Kingwood
Tompkins 3, Bellaire 1 Stratford 5, Katy 0 Regional Quarterfinals: Stratford vs Tompkins
.@OTHSLadySoccer sophomore Valentina Gianinetto discusses today’s Region III-6A area playoff win over Bellaire. Gianinetto had two goals in the 3-1 win, and she has 10 this season. @LethalSoccer @tascosoccer @TompkinsHS pic.twitter.com/4Fjw5Teola— VYPE Houston (@vypehouston) March 30, 2022
Clear Falls 1, Deer Park 0 West Brook 1, Clear Creek 0 Regional Quarterfinals: Clear Falls vs West Brook
Class 6A Region II
Cypress Ranch 5, MacArthur 0 Tomball Memorial 2, The Woodlands 1
Regional Quarterfinals: Cy Ranch vs Tomball Memorial
Klein 4, College Park 0 Cypress Woods 2, Grand Oaks 1
Regional Quarterfinals: Klein vs Cypress Woods
Class 5A Region III
Manvel 2, Fort Bend Kempner 0 Friendswood 3, Fulshear 0
Regional Quarterfinal: Manvel vs Friendswood
Pflugerville Hendrickson 1, Katy Jordan 0
Regional Quarterfinal: Pflugerville Hendrickson vs TBD
Santa Fe 2, Angleton 0 Foster 6, Barbers Hill 3
Regional Quarterfinals: Santa Fe vs Foster
Kingwood Park 1, Anderson 0 Magnolia 1, Weiss 1 – Overtime
Regional Quarterfinals: Kingwood Park vs TBD
Class 4A Region III
Bay City 8, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 1 Hardin-Jefferson 4, Brazosport 1 Regional Quarterfinals: Bay City vs Hardin-Jefferson