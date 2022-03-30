Houston-area Girls Soccer 2022 Playoff Scores: Area Round

The 2022 UIL Soccer Playoffs pushed on to the Area Round on Monday and Tuesday of this week with a chuck full slate of matches on Tuesday.

Here are the scores from around the area.

Class 6A – Region III

Ridge Point 1, Cy-Fair 0 (Zoe Main scored the lone goal for Ridge Point in the 47th minute to improve the Panthers to 23-0 on the season.) Seven Lakes 2, Memorial 0

Regional Quarterfinals: Ridge Point vs Seven Lakes

Atascocita 2, Clear Lake 1 Bri Hoffman scored the game-winning goal with an assist from Ella Arenivas

Kingwood 3, Pearland 0 Kaeli Maddox, Madelynn Murphy and Micah Redic all scored goals in the win for the Mustangs

Regional Quarterfinals: Atascocita vs Kingwood

Tompkins 3, Bellaire 1 Stratford 5, Katy 0 Regional Quarterfinals: Stratford vs Tompkins

.@OTHSLadySoccer sophomore Valentina Gianinetto discusses today’s Region III-6A area playoff win over Bellaire. Gianinetto had two goals in the 3-1 win, and she has 10 this season. @LethalSoccer @tascosoccer @TompkinsHS pic.twitter.com/4Fjw5Teola — VYPE Houston (@vypehouston) March 30, 2022

Clear Falls 1, Deer Park 0 West Brook 1, Clear Creek 0 Regional Quarterfinals: Clear Falls vs West Brook

Ad

Class 6A Region II

Cypress Ranch 5, MacArthur 0 Tomball Memorial 2, The Woodlands 1

Regional Quarterfinals: Cy Ranch vs Tomball Memorial

Klein 4, College Park 0 Cypress Woods 2, Grand Oaks 1

Regional Quarterfinals: Klein vs Cypress Woods

Class 5A Region III

Manvel 2, Fort Bend Kempner 0 Friendswood 3, Fulshear 0

Regional Quarterfinal: Manvel vs Friendswood

Pflugerville Hendrickson 1, Katy Jordan 0

Regional Quarterfinal: Pflugerville Hendrickson vs TBD

Santa Fe 2, Angleton 0 Foster 6, Barbers Hill 3

Regional Quarterfinals: Santa Fe vs Foster

Kingwood Park 1, Anderson 0 Magnolia 1, Weiss 1 – Overtime

Regional Quarterfinals: Kingwood Park vs TBD

Class 4A Region III

Bay City 8, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 1 Hardin-Jefferson 4, Brazosport 1 Regional Quarterfinals: Bay City vs Hardin-Jefferson