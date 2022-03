Houston-area Boys Soccer 2022 Playoff Scores: Area Round

The 2022 UIL Soccer Playoffs pushed on to the Area Round on Monday and Tuesday of this week with a chuck full slate of matches on Tuesday.

Here are the scores from around the area.

Class 6A – Region III

Katy Taylor 2, Jersey Village 1 Seven Lakes 3, Cypress Ridge 2

Regional Quarterfinals: Katy Taylor vs Seven Lakes

Pearland 2, Humble 0 Strake Jesuit 3, Dobie 2

Regional Quarterfinals: Pearland vs Strake Jesuit

Deer Park 4, Clear Springs 0 Pasadena defeats Alief Elsik in Penalty Kicks

Regional Quarterfinals: Deer Park vs Pasadena

Deer Park defeats Clear Springs 4-0’ pic.twitter.com/wgsfdtDxHI — Deer Park Athletics (@dpisdathletics) March 30, 2022

Cy Creek 1, Cinco Ranch 0 Ridge Point 2, Lamar 1

Regional Quarterfinals: Cy Creek vs Ridge Point

Class 6A Region II

The Woodlands 3, Cypress Ranch 0 Bridgeland 2, Grand Oaks 1

Regional Quarterfinals: The Woodlands vs Bridgeland

Ad

MacArthur 4, Tomball 2 Klein 2, Westfield 0

Regional Quarterfinals: MacArthur vs Klein

Congratulations to MacArthur Boys Soccer Team for their 4-2 victory over a very good team from Tomball! Go Big Red! Area Champs!! ⁦@drgoffney⁩ ⁦@KatyRoede⁩ ⁦@AthleticsAisd⁩ ⁦@AldineSports⁩ #Aldine Proud pic.twitter.com/u9VYV7hP5n — AISD Athletics (@DeanColbert5) March 30, 2022

Class 5A Region III

Fort Bend Kempner 3, Galena Park 1 Sharpstown defeats Baytown Lee

Regional Quarterfinals: FB Kempner vs Sharpstown

Jordan 2, Crockett 1 Weiss defeats Magnolia West

Regional Quarterfinals: Jordan vs Weiss

Wisdom 3, Goose Creek Memorial 1 Foster 4, Texas City 0

Regional Quarterfinals: Wisdom vs Foster

Class 4A Region III

Brookshire Royal 5, China Spring 2 Mexia 3, La Grange 1

Regional Quarterfinals: Royal vs Mexia

Stafford 1, Huffman 0 Scarborough 4, Jasper 1

Regional Quarterfinals: Stafford vs Scarborough

East Chambers 5, El Campo 0 Columbia 6, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 0

Regional Quarterfinals: East Chambers vs Columbia