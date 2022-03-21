‘Bury Me in the H’: Lance McCullers is giving all the feels as big names continue to leave H-Town sports

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. speaks during a news conference before Game 2 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – We watched them rise, we watched them fall and we watched many of them leave Houston. However, some are ready to stay until their last breath, it seems.

That appears to be the case with Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers, who posted a touching message and video Saturday following the announcement of Carlos Correa’s decision to go to the Twins.

He wrote, “My brother forever. Thank you for everything, #1.”

In the comments, Beer Belly Sports wrote, “Lance, can you promise to never leave us?”

I be here as long as they will have me. Bury me in the H — Lance McCullers Jr. (@lmccullers43) March 20, 2022

McCullers wrote, “I be here as long as they will have me. Bury me in the H.”

McCullers’ words are a balm after the loss of big names in Houston sports like J.J. Watt, James Harden, Deandre Hopkins and George Springer, among many others.

RELATED: Going, going, gone: Houston sports took a big ‘L’ when these athletes left

Ad

What athlete do you miss most in the Bayou City? Let us know in the comments.