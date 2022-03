Concordia Lutheran Baseball has always had some talented player’s and this year is no different. The Crusaders have three Ace’s on their team in Sean Fitzpatrick Arkansas Signee, Jax Traeger TCU Signee, and Alex Petrovic Auburn commit.

VYPE's Matt Malatesta recently caught up with the Concordia Lutheran Ace's to talk about the season and more!! Check Out this VYPE Campus Rapid Fire Video!!!