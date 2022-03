(LM Otero, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston forward Fabian White Jr. (35) drives against Memphis guard Landers Nolley II (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the American Athletic Conference tournament championship in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

For yet another season, the University of Houston are men’s basketball conference champions, earning an automatic spot into the NCAA Tournament.

No. 18 Houston took a double-digit lead in the first half and never looked back in a 71-53 win over Memphis on Sunday in the American Athletic Conference championship game.

Former Atascocita High School star Fabian White led the Cougars with 20 points. Josh Carlton added 18 points.