VYPE 2022 Softball Preview: No. 5 Bay Area Christian

Welcome to the 2022 softball season.

The season got started last week with non-district games beginning across the city. VYPE has previewed the Top 5 private softball teams in the city.

Check out the season preview for the No. 5 Bay Area Christian.

The Lady Broncos were on the cusp of winning a TAPPS 4A Championship just a year ago.

They finished as the State Runner-Up but could be in line for a title run in 2022 with nine starters returning from the 15-12 squad. First-team, all-state and District MVP Amanda Pollock returns and is committed to Schreiner University.

Other key returners include first-team, all-state picks Emma Ilies and Grace Rambin. Second-team, all-state picks Calley Bennett and Annelise Shaw and honorable mention all-staters Allie Atwell and Halle Hudgins are all also set to return.

Aly Griffith finished as a first-team, all-district pick. Jason Atwell enters his second season of leading the Broncos’ softball program.