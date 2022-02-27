Rice controls OT, tops Southern Miss 77-72

HOUSTON – Travis Evee hit a 3-pointer to start overtime and Rice never trailed in the extra period to beat Southern Miss 77-72 on Saturday night.

Capping a second half that featured five lead changes and two ties, the Golden Eagles' Isaih Moore made a dunk to even the score at 64 with 11 seconds left in regulation and force overtime.

Evee had 17 points off the bench and Carl Pierre had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Rice (15-13, 7-9 Conference USA), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Max Fiedler added 13 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. Chris Mullins had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Walyn Napper scored a season-high 29 points plus eight rebounds and seven assists for the Golden Eagles (6-23, 1-15), who have lost 12 games in a row. Isaih Moore added 17 points. Rashad Bolden had 15 points.

