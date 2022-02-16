Episcopal High School female wrestler makes history, medals while competing against the guys

There's no girls wrestling program at the private school level in state, so Episcopal's Thalia Vogelsang competed with the guys - and medaled while doing so. KPRC 2's Randy McIlvoy has more on Thalia's inspiring story.

“It’s a mental sport,” the sophomore said. “And it took until about this year to have the confidence that I have now on the mat and to perform well.”

When Vogelsang e-mailed Episcopal coaches as a freshman to see if she could wrestle amongst the boys, the reaction was short and sweet -- and supportive.

“Let’s go,” said Steve Leisz, Episcopal’s wrestling coach.

This season, she competed in the 113-pound class, finishing 22-5 and was a big part of Episcopal’s runner-up finish at state this past weekend.

It was there that the rising star finished third overall individually at state -- the first female to ever medal in SPC history.

“The hardest thing to get a wrestler to do is really trust their technique,” Leisz said. “And she trusts it.”

“I guess I kind of broke the status quo of the SPC championship,” Vogelsang said. “I’m hoping that opens up the door to bring more women into the private-school sector of the sport.”