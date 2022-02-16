75º

Episcopal High School female wrestler makes history, medals while competing against the guys

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – There’s no girls wrestling program at the Southwest Preparatory Conference private school level in state, so Episcopal’s Thalia Vogelsang competed with the guys - and medaled while doing so.

“It’s a mental sport,” the sophomore said. “And it took until about this year to have the confidence that I have now on the mat and to perform well.”

When Vogelsang e-mailed Episcopal coaches as a freshman to see if she could wrestle amongst the boys, the reaction was short and sweet -- and supportive.

“Let’s go,” said Steve Leisz, Episcopal’s wrestling coach.

This season, she competed in the 113-pound class, finishing 22-5 and was a big part of Episcopal’s runner-up finish at state this past weekend.

It was there that the rising star finished third overall individually at state -- the first female to ever medal in SPC history.

“The hardest thing to get a wrestler to do is really trust their technique,” Leisz said. “And she trusts it.”

“I guess I kind of broke the status quo of the SPC championship,” Vogelsang said. “I’m hoping that opens up the door to bring more women into the private-school sector of the sport.”

