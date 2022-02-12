WHERE WILL THEY GO? H’Town Recruiting Notes of the Week

Now that the Class of 2022 has been signed and locked up colleges are starting to send invites for Junior Days, host early unofficial visits and even offering kids with the next classes of recruiting on their minds.

This week we will be looking at a few athletes who have picked up some big offers and what visits they have planned in the next couple of months...

Class of 2023, ATH Micah Bell, Kinkaid HS

Kinkaid football has been dominant the past 3 years in football and won the SPC Championship this past season. A big part of that was ATH Dillon Bell who signed to Georgia but also his younger brother Micah Bell who is one of the top ATH in the State in his own right.

The 4 star athlete who most likely will play defensive back at the next level has received offers from Colorado, Tennessee, North Texas, Baylor, Houston, Western Kentucky, Kentucky, Mississippi State, LSU, Florida, Minnesota, Michigan, Duke, Vanderbilt, TCU, SMU, Texas, Wisconsin, Kansas, and Stanford.

When talking with Micah about receiving that first offer he said it was "one of the best feelings of my life, it just took a lot of my shoulders and gave me confidence I could go D1."

Bell as of right now said he's still trying to figure out where he would like to visit and go to some Junior days but plans on finalizing those decisions soon. The coaches Bell has had the best connections with so far are the Wisconsin coach, Baylor coach, Tennessee coach, Vanderbilt coach, and Stanford coach.

Bell is due for a strong Senior season and will be one of the top athletes in the state and the country. Will be a player to watch next fall.

Class of 2023, DB Jacoby Davis, North Shore HS

North Shore has built a dynasty in the state of Texas the past decade and has sent loads of talent to the next level. The next big time recruit coming out of the Eastside is Defensive Back Jacoby Davis.

Davis played a huge role as a Sophomore and Junior in the Mustang defense while fellow big time DB and Texas A&M signee Denver Harris struggled through some injuries. Davis has received offers from Kansas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Utah, Arkansas, Baylor, Mississippi State, Michigan, Auburn, Houston, Florida, and Colorado.

Talking with Davis about getting that first power 5 offer from Kansas he said it was "exciting especially for my first offer" saying he actually got the offer from 7on7 film of him at Wide Receiver!

The North Shore DB has no visits planned as of yet but has already attended the Baylor, and Houston Junior Days and wants to attend the Texas A&M junior day in the next few weeks.

North Shore has been a breeding ground for D1 talent and Jacoby Davis is the next guy on that list. Davis is set for a big Senior season with some huge non-district games on the schedule for next fall. WATCH OUT for this kid next year.

Class of 2023, RB Parker Jenkins, Klein Forest HS

Klein Forest football has started to see some bright spots in the past couple of years and a big part of their success is running back Parker Jenkins.

Jenkins is one the most dynamic and underrated Running backs in the State with track like speed on the field. The Junior has received offers from Texas Southern, Buffalo, LA Tech, Boston College, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, Northwestern, SMU, Kansas State, Tulane, CAL, UTSA, and Western Kentucky.

When I talked with Jenkins about getting his first high major offer from Boston College he said "It was a great feeling, realizing that hard work does pay off in the end." The Junior running back has an unofficial visit in April planned at Northwestern and plans to have more visits as well.

I also talked with Jenkins about what coaches he has made the best connections with so far and he said "Coach Huggins from BC, we are always get on the phone and just talk about our days and things like that."

Jenkins will be one of the best backs in the State next season and fans and coaches should not sleep on this kid. The Running back is going to shock the state this year in his senior season.

Class of 2024, DB Maurice Williams II, Shadow Creek HS

The class of 2024 is loaded in the Houston area having some of the top players in the state and the country. Arguably the best DB in the class of 2024 is Shadow Creek's Maurice Williams II.

Maurice Williams II balled out this season and his play did not go unrecognized. Williams received offers from Houston, Arkansas, Baylor, UTSA, Ole Miss, USC, PVAMU, and Kansas.

After talking with Williams about his first offer from Houston his said it "was a dream come true moment for me and my family. I’ve worked my whole life and words can't explain the feeling I had getting my 1st offer. It was an amazing feeling for sure."

The Sophomore DB has unoffiicial visits planned to Alabama, Ole Miss, Florida, TCU, Ohio State and Arkansas. Williams will also be attending the Junior Days at Texas A&M, Arkansas and Ole Miss. A couple coaches that Williams has made strong connections with so far are the DB and Safety Coaches at Texas A&M, Texas, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Alabama, and TCU saying that those Coaches have "showed much love to me."

Maurice Williams II is one of the top players in the State with 2 years left to play at Shadow Creek, and when it is all said and done this young DB will be one of the top players in the country. Williams is set for a big Junior year and will be one to watch out for in two years when Signing day comes around.