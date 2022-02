Congratulations to Pearland High School's Rylee Grays for being the latest KPRC 2 UTMB Health Athlete of the Week!

PEARLAND – Pearland High School’s, RyLee Grays is a 4-star athlete with dozens of collegiate offers and is our latest KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week.

Grays, alongside her dad, Corey who is an assistant coach, have the Oilers tied for first place in their district.

The 6′3 senior leads her team in both points and rebounds and her coaches rave about her work ethic and energy on the floor.

