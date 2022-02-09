Cy-Fair ISD Coaches Selected for 2022 R.O.C.K. Mentoring Program

Feb. 7, 2022- Coaches Kayla Bell of Cypress Woods High School, Lizbeth Oyervides of Bridgeland High School, Kyuara Rider of Cypress Springs High School and Casey Rosellini of Cypress Park High School were selected as 2022 members of the R.O.C.K. Mentoring Program.

The second-year mentoring program is a partnership between the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) and Texas A&M University’s Thornton-McFerrin Coaching Academy, and was created to meet the needs of young coaches and help decrease the attrition rate of coaches leaving the profession. The mission is to cultivate younger coaches to find their passion while being prepared as leaders in an ever-evolving environment. Developed by coaches, focus points include fostering work alignment, executing best practices, combating apathy, enhancing time management and addressing work-life balance.

The program’s name was founded on the words Rare, Outstanding, Compelled and Knowledgeable, which are traits portrayed in many successful coaches.

Bell, Oyervides, Rider and Rosellini were among 45 coaches selected as the Class of 2022 mentees.

Bell is an assistant basketball and track and field coach at Cypress Woods. She is in her fourth year in education.

“Being accepted into this program is a huge honor and an amazing opportunity for me and all the coaches who were selected,” Bell said. “I believe a program like this is a great way to mold and help young coaches like myself grow and mature in this profession. Having these great mentors be able to give their time to help bring the next generation of coaches up is significant in our development and growth to receive knowledge from such extraordinary coaches.”

Oyervides is an assistant basketball and volleyball coach at Bridgeland. She is in her third year in education.

“Being selected as one of the coaches for the R.O.C.K. program is a blessing and a privilege,” Oyervides said. “I am excited to grow and network in the profession with other young coaches and veterans in the game. I’m looking forward to this opportunity and being a part of something special alongside the other young coaches across the state.”

Rider is an assistant basketball and track and field coach at Cypress Springs. She is in her fourth year in education.

“Being selected for this program brings much joy to me because it confirms that there is more within me that others see,” Rider said. “One can be a good coach, but I’m striving to become a great one. In being a part of this program, I know it will broaden my skillset past knowing X’s and O’s by exposing me to more gems to become greater.”

Rosellini is an assistant baseball and football coach at Cypress Park. He is in his second year in education.

“It's truly an honor to be selected for such a prestigious program,” Rosellini said. “The opportunity to learn from some of the best in this profession is extremely exciting. I'm going to be a sponge and try to soak in as much as I can, so that I can be more well-equipped to serve this community that I love.”

The mentoring program is split into two phases. It will begin with a mentorship symposium on March 20-21 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The second phase will take place online where mentors and R.O.C.K. mentees will be provided with materials such as articles, videos, podcasts, scenarios and other readings to provoke thought and discussion.

(PRESS RELEASE FROM CY-FAIR ISD COMMUNICATIONS)