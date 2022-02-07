No. 6 Houston wins 12th straight, tops Cincinnati 80-58

Houston guard Taze Moore (4) scores during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

CINCINNATI – Fabian White Jr. scored 22 points, Jamal Shead had 17 points and No. 6 Houston won its 12th straight game by beating Cincinnati 80-58 on Sunday night.

Taze Moore scored 13 points and Reggie Chaney added 10 for Houston (20-2, 9-0 American Athletic Conference), which hasn't lost since Dec. 2 — a one-point loss at then-No. 9 Alabama.

David DeJulius scored 18 of his 25 points in the first half for the Bearcats (15-7, 5-4 American), who dropped their fourth straight to Houston.

Houston was dominant from the opening tip, which Moore converted into a two-handed dunk. The Cougars went 10 of 15 from the floor and 4 of 5 from 3-point range to start.

A 3-pointer by White and a steal and dunk by Edwards made the score 20-3 with 14:02 remaining in the first half, prompting Bearcats' coach Wes Miller to call his second timeout.

The Bearcats, meanwhile, had two field goals in the first nine minutes.

Houston outscored the Bearcats 38-18 in the paint.

Ad

The Cougars led by as many as 21 points in the first half, but the Bearcats managed to cut their halftime deficit to 42-31 behind DeJulius’ 18 points.

After that, Cincinnati couldn't take advantage of Houston's second-half foul trouble.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: The Cougars have continued to win despite losing leading scorer Marcus Sasser and perimeter shooter Tramon Mark to season-ending injuries early in the season. The Cougars' depth was tested further Sunday when both Edwards and Moore picked up their fourth fouls early in the second half.

Cincinnati: DeJulius has been carrying the Bearcats lately, averaging 18.5 points over his last five games. In the previous two games, he scored the team's final seven points in a loss to Temple, and had the game-winning put-back with 3.7 seconds in a win over East Carolina.

UP NEXT

Houston: At SMU on Wednesday.

Cincinnati: At South Florida on Wednesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25