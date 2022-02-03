National Signing Day roundup: Cy Park’s Harold Perkins picks LSU, Lance Berkman’s daughter signs with Dallas Baptist

The Houston area was busy on National Signing Day. KPRC 2's Randy Mcilvoy summarizes the day that was

National Signing Day is special every year. In fact, making it a holiday across the country may not be a bad idea. This is where college sports programs build for the future and stockpile on talent in every sport. While college football programs get the headlines, there are plenty of standouts in all sports for boys and girls that sign their letters of intent to take their talents to the next level.

KPRC 2 Sports made the rounds all over the city on Wednesday, and here’s a summary of National Signing Day around the Houston area.

Texas A&M’s loss is LSU’s gain when it comes to one of the top players in America. Cy Park High School 5-star linebacker and standout running back Harold Perkins flipped to the Tigers and new Head Coach Brian Kelly on Wednesday. He originally committed to the Aggies on national television back in early January.

Over at Fort Bend County, 4-star receiver Caleb Douglas, who decommitted from USC, signed on with the Florida Gators. The Aggies also reeled in Fort Bend Marshall 5-star receiver Chris Marshall.

Ad

Among the non-football talent in Houston , local volleyball standouts across the city and throughout Harris, Fort Bend , Brazoria and Montgomery Counties also made their announcements including a player at Memorial who has a last name Astros fans will recognize. Carly Berkman, daughter of Lance Berkman, signed with Dallas Baptist.

Good luck to all for the next step in college!