Patience Pays off for Hintz, commits to Arkansas State

HOUSTON - Carson Hintz never gave up on his dream.

Carson and his father Jimmy continuously messaged college coaches until someone would finally give him a shot. In the end, it was Arkansas State the opened the message and is giving him that chance.

The St. Pius X all-time leader in tackles was given a Preferred Walk-On opportunity with the Red Wolves and visited the campus over the weekend. It was during the visit that Carson committed and made it official on Monday with a formal announcement on his Twitter account.

“I just felt at home,” Carson said. “Everything about the town and the college, the coaching staff just really sold me on Arkansas State. The coaching staff, all of them are great guys. It’s a brand-new facility. There was a sense of family that I felt there.”

Carson also had offers from Texas Wesleyan, Benedictine, Texas Lutheran, Waldorff and East Texas Baptist University along with the PWO to Arkansas State. He will sign with Red Wolves on Wednesday as a part of a ceremony at St. Pius X.

Ad

He finished his career with 260 total tackles,144 solo tackles, eight sacks and two interceptions for the Panthers.

"Carson is one of the most dynamic and impactful football players in the history of St Pius X football," Panthers' coach Greg Cranfill said. "He understands the importance of doing his job in the classroom, in the weight room, and on the field on Friday night. He is a two-year captain and has always been about "the TEAM" first. Carson would do whatever he could to help lead the Panthers to victory."

Carson admits that the recruiting process was "frustrating" but finally someone "took a chance on me". To get to play collegiate football is "a dream come true" for him and means everything he has put into the sport is paying off.

And his name will be added to the wall outside of the boy's athletics locker room at St. Pius X next year as a collegiate athlete.

“It’s awesome that Coach Cranfill started the wall of plaques for everyone that is playing college ball,” Carson said. “It really brings a sense of pride to everybody that’s on there. It gives the younger guys something to look forward to and strive to be on that wall.”