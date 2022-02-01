WHERE WILL THEY GO? H'Town Recruiting Notes of the Week

Now that student athletes are back in school, colleges are starting to send invites for Junior Days, host early unofficial visits and even offering kids with the next classes of recruiting on their minds.

This week we will be looking at a few athletes who have picked up some big offers and what visits they have planned in the next couple of months...

Class of 2024, OL Koltin Sieracki, The Woodlands HS

This year The Woodlands High School had one of the best OL in the state with a weight AVG of 318.... thats better than most D1 programs. A huge part of that OL was Sophomore G Koltin Sieracki.

Sieracki at 6'3 305 is strong and nasty in the trenches with quickness to get out and lead block on power and screens. The Sophomore picked up offers from Baylor, SMU, Texas Tech, TCU and most recently Arkansas.

Talking with Sieracki about that first offer from Baylor he said "The call from Baylor was insane as it was my brother and I's first offer... we both went crazy! We were on the same call and got ours at the same time so it was a pretty cool experience".

The Woodlands O-Lineman told me as of right now he has built strong relationships with all the coaches that have offered him so far and is excited to keep building connections with more.

The Sophomore said he has some unofficial and junior days planned as well but is still figuring out dates for right now. Sieracki's recruitment is heating up and being one of the man protectors of one of the top QB's in the State Mabrey Mettauer he is bound to pick up a lot more offers in his Junior year.

Class of 2023, DL Samu Taumanupepe, Atascocita HS

Atascocita High School had a strong season last year making it to the state Quarterfinals. While many of the headlines featured 5 star OL Kam Dewberry, on the other side of the trenches DL Samu Taumanupepe was making a name for himself and his recruitment is heating up.

The 6'4 380lb Junior balled out this year receiving some small D1 offers from Texas State, Ball State, UCA and just recently received his first high major offer from Oregon.

When asked what is was like receiving that first high major offer from Oregon face to face on his Unofficial visit he said he was totally "surprised".

Talking with Samu I asked him what coaches he has made the best connections with so far and the two names he mentioned were Coach Tuioti at Oregon and Coach Robinson from Texas A&M.

The Junior DL has Unofficial visits and Junior days planned at Texas A&M, Texas, Florida, Houston, and UCA. Taumanupepe is primed for a big Senior season and expect him to pick up more offers this offseason.

Class of 2023, WR Jonah Wilson, Dekaney HS

Dekaney High School has struggled since winning the state championship in 2011 but has promise going into the 2022 season with star WR Jonah Wilson.

This past year the Junior WR balled out receiving offers from Texas A&M, UNT, LSU, UTSA, Houston, Pitt, Arkansas, Colorado, Baylor, Purdue, Kansas, PVAMU, Ohio State, and Texas.

Talking with Wilson about getting his first high major offer from Texas A&M he said "It was amazing. Getting my first offer feels like the things you worked so hard for are starting to pay off. My coaches told me it would happen but it’s still kind of surreal when it does".

I also asked Wilson about getting that Ohio State offer aka WRU, asking him what getting an offer like that meant to him and he said "Getting that offer was so humbling to the point had to really sit down. To get an offer from WRU is basically them believing i can be just as good or better than Garret Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njiba, or Marvin Harrison. That’s just like wow".

As of right now Wilson said he doesn't have any visits planned but said he would like to go up and visit Texas, Baylor, and Ohio State in the offseason. The junior also mentioned he has the best Connections with Coach Marion from Texas and Coach Kee from Ohio State.

Wilson is one of the top WR in the state if not the country and one should expect his offer list to increase going into his senior year.

Class of 2023, DE Ashton Porter, Cy-Ranch HS

This year Cy-Ranch finished second in the district playing good football but suffered a tough 1st round lost to Klein Oak. A big part of Cy Ranch's success this year was 4 star DE Ashton Porter.

The Junior is one of the top DE in the state with offers from Arizona State, Colorado, SMU, Texas, Michigan State, CAL, Baylor, Tennessee, PVAMU, Ole Miss, Indiana, Houston, Arizona, Washington State, Kansas, Nebraska, TSU, TCU, Arkansas, Texas Tech, Southern U, K-State, and Purdue.

When asked about getting the first offer from Arizona State Porter said "The call was great , I thought I was going to just talk to the coach and start building a relationship then they offered me".

The Junior has already attended junior days at Arkansas, Texas, Texas tech , and Baylor but plans on attending more throughout the offseason. So far Porter has made the strongest connections with the coaches from Texas, Baylor, Arkansas, ole miss, Nebraska, Arizona state to name a few.

With his senior year approaching expect big things from Ashton Porter as he will be one of the tope defensive prospects in the State of Texas.