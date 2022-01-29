4-Pointers: Katy 61, Cinco Ranch 44

KATY—The ethos of this year’s Katy High girls basketball team is not unlike its gridiron counterpart. Smart, selfless offensive execution. Irrepressible defensive intensity. Team.

There are no prominent recruits on this year’s Tigers roster. No showcase, highlight-stealing talents. Yet.

But it hasn’t mattered. Katy has mucked up the standings in what looked to be a top-heavy District 19-6A and consistently found ways to win big games.

The Tigers snapped Cinco Ranch’s five-game winning streak in demonstrative fashion Friday evening, 61-44, finishing a season sweep of the Cougars.

Four pointers from a crucial game in a district in which the top four teams are only separated by three games in the loss column.

>> TEAM, TEAM, TEAM

Against a Cinco Ranch team that boasts two of the more dynamic talents in the city in freshman Aniya Foy and junior Dani Williams, Katy won in a rout because of its all-for-one pedigree.

Ad

The Tigers had four players in double-figure scoring, and another with nine. Senior Ashlei Angel led with 14 points. Junior Lyric Barr added 13 points and seven rebounds. Sophomore Nyla Wold threw in 11 points off the bench. Sophomore Ashlynn Alexander added 10 points. Junior Brianna Nelson finished with nine points and 11 rebounds.

The sum of Katy’s parts was more than enough to thwart the Cougars’ dynamic duo. Foy finished with a game-high 16 points, six rebounds and three steals, but seven of her points came in the fourth quarter when the game was decided. Williams added 10 points.

The two combined to shoot just 2-for-9 from 3-point range.

“We knew what we had to do,” Nelson said. “We had to fight really hard, because the last time it was close, and we went into overtime. So, we went into this game knowing they’re not going to be easy, and we had to work hard together.”

Katy’s halfcourt execution was practically flawless. The Tigers moved the ball quickly, looked for the open shooter, and got quality looks, particularly from the perimeter. Smart skip passes and Alexander’s speed and dribble penetration opened up a barrage of open corner 3-point looks.

Ad

Katy made seven of 20 3s for a 35-percent clip.

“We’re sisters out there,” Angel said. “We all know where we’re at, at all times. It’s different. You find very few teams who have the sisterly bond we have. It’s an amazing environment.”

>> FOY LIMITED

Foy, one of the top players in the Greater Houston area for the Class of 2025, entered the game averaging a team-high 15.8 points. Through the first half, as Katy built a 32-15 lead at the break, Foy had just five points as she was mired in foul trouble for most of the first two quarters.

“Just staying in front of her,” Angel said of what was key. “She’s a great player. She really is. But being able to stay with her and get help, and knowing where she is on the court at all times.”

Foy had a strong fourth quarter with seven points, five rebounds and two steals as she tried her best to rally Cinco Ranch. Often, she showed off the quickness, strength, ballhandling, and footwork that make her a dangerous cover.

Ad

But it wasn’t enough. Katy kept Cinco Ranch from running in transition and forced Foy to play against stifling, focused set defenses.

“Always know where she is,” Katy coach Shanna Marhofer said. “If that means our elbow spot doesn’t defend in the high post because they’re extending on her, she’s more important. Take her away. Her and 15 (Williams).”

>> FAST START

In the first round of district play, Katy had to fight its way back into games often due to slow starts. Marhofer said it is an emphasis during this second round of district play that the Tigers start off quarters better.

That was the case against Cinco Ranch. Katy started the game on an 8-0 run and outscored Cinco Ranch in the second quarter, 18-4.

In the third quarter, the Tigers pushed their advantage to more than 20 points early to keep the Cougars on their heels.

“We started very well,” Marhofer said. “We knew the start of each quarter would be super important. How the first three minutes of each quarter are the deciding factor. We came out determined and ready each quarter and ready to fight.”

Ad

>> TOUGH DISTRICT

How formidable is 19-6A girls hoops?

Cinco Ranch, currently third in district at 6-3, has wins over state-ranked Seven Lakes and two-time defending district champ Tompkins. Katy, currently fourth at 6-4, has a district season sweep of Cinco Ranch.

Tompkins is in second place at 7-2, with losses to Seven Lakes and Cinco Ranch. Seven Lakes is currently first at 7-1, with its loss to Cinco Ranch.

Katy has five-point losses each to Seven Lakes and Tompkins, and still has to face them again to finish out the second round of district play.

“We’ve had bumps in the road, so winning this game helps us advance and gives us confidence,” Nelson said. “We know we’re a good team when we play together.”

Marhofer said the way the Tigers are winning is especially encouraging.

“We’re playing well,” she said. “We’re playing team ball. We’re fighting and working hard. The same energy you see in practice, you see in the game. Hopefully, in the postseason, that will translate into great things.”