KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Clear Brook’s Marcus Millender

Chancellor Johnson

Marcus "Smurf" Millender has that hunger to win, and that hunger has translated into some results on the floor. And now he's our KPRC 2 UTMB Health Athlete of the Week!

FRIENDSWOOD – Our KPRC 2 and UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Marcus “Smurf” Millender!

The Clear Brook junior is a three-year varsity player, with two of those years as a starter. “Smurf,” as his coaches and teammates call him, is averaging 18 points to go along with 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

His coach, Nathan Janak, raves about his work ethic, but Millender credits all that to his desire to win.

And in a win against Clear Creek on Tuesday, Smurf reached 1,000 career points.

Congratulations, Marcus! On everything!

