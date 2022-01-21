39º

KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Ridge Point’s Lauren Walker

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Congratulations to Ridge Point High School's Lauren Walker for being named KPRC 2's UTMB Health Athlete of the Week!

MISSOURI CITY – Lauren Walker is a three-year starter, made all-district first team a year ago, and now has one more honor in her name - she’s the latest KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week.

“I like to play soccer the right way - pass and play quick,” Walker said. “I guess I would compare my playing style of like a (Romelu) Lukaku if you watch soccer.”

Walker has a bright future, having committed to play soccer at the next level at Dallas Baptist.

Her coaching staff at Ridge Point calls her versatile and willing to accept challenges. They’re also impressed with her attitude and love of the sport.

We’re also impressed! Congratulations, Lauren, on your latest accolade as KPRC 2′s UTMB Health Athlete of the Week!

