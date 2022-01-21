BUILDING UP: Collins' Girls Are Young and Talented; Boys Continue to Rebuild

LED BY A TRIO OF SOPHOMORES AND A JUNIOR, KLEIN COLLINS GAINED SOME MUCH-NEEDED EXPERIENCE IN THE ROUGH-AND TUMBLE DISTRICT 15-6A.

The Tigers finished second in district play with a 5-2-5 record but fell to Cypress Woods in the first round. Now-juniors Jasmine Kessler and Adysen Armenta were highly decorated in 2021 being named District Goalkeeper MVP and Midfielder MVP, respectively.

Karli Orantes is another recognized junior as a returning second-teamer. The elder stateswoman is senior Reagan Wammack, who earned first-team honors. Can Collins topple Tomball Memorial for the district title in 2022?

Stay tuned.

On the boys side, the Tigers struggled in 2021 finishing winless in district. Good news is that second teamer Landon Guenther is back to carry the banner for the Tigers. He will be complemented by Taylor Hamlett and Godfrey Ponce.