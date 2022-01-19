VYPE NEXTGEN: Episode 2 QB Mabrey Mettauer

VYPE NEXTGEN Instagram Live Series Episode 2 was last week January 13th. In this series we will be talking with some of the top recruits in the State about recruiting, their season, and more!!!

VYPE's Jackson DiPasquale and Matt Malatesta recently sat down with one of the nations best in The Woodlands High School Quarterback Mabrey Mettauer and talked with him about his journey to get where he is today.

Tune in next week January 27th at 7:00 PM for Episode 3 with Special Guest to be revealed Monday the 24th!

If you missed last week’s Episode check out the youtube link below for the full interview!!