KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Foster’s Chancellor White

One of the state's leading scorers, Chancellor White from Richmond's Foster High School, is KPRC 2's UTMB Health Athlete of the Week! Chancellor Johnson has his story

RICHMOND – Chancellor White is the second-leading basketball scorer in the state.

And of course, his Richmond Foster High School hoops team appreciates that.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Reuben Fatheree, the Falcons’ head coach. “Not every high school coach has that opportunity to watch kids score that much every game. So I try to take a step back and enjoy it.”

White averages nearly 30 points a game, so there’s plenty to enjoy.

“It’s nothing really surprising to me,” White said. “This is what I’ve dreamt of since I was a little kid, so being able to be a top-scoring kid is definitely a blessing.”

Also not surprisingly, the senior guard shooting guard is much more than a scorer -- he’s also a leader.

“He’s my coach out there,” Fatheree said. “He leads by example, which is great.”

“I’m leading guys in the right way,” White said. “We’re trying to get to the playoffs this year, trying to get a district championship.”

And this week, Chancellor is KPRC 2′s UTMB Health Athlete of the Week. Congratulations, Chancellor!