David Culley’s status with Houston Texans ‘really up in the air,’ says Texans Insider Aaron Wilson

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach David Culley of the Houston Texans reacts during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Will the David Culley era as Houston Texans head coach be over after one season? It’s uncertain right now after the Texans finished their first regular-season under Culley with a 4-13 record.

To be fair to Culley, that 4-13 record perhaps exceeded most expectations for this year’s team. And the Texans certainly finished strong by giving AFC South champion Tennessee a good run before the Titans held on for a 28-25 win. Rookie Davis Mills has demonstrated clear progress over the year and threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in Sunday’s narrow defeat.

The Texans defeated the same AFC South champion Titans in late November 22-13.

Even still, Texans’ brass has, to this point, refused to commit yet to a second year with Culley at the helm.

“I think it’s very much in doubt because they haven’t addressed his status and they’re still determining, by conducting a review, on whether they want to have him back,” said Aaron Wilson, a Texans Insider, on KPRC 2′s Sports Sunday. “Normally, you have that decision made, and they haven’t made it yet.”

Ad

What’s been clear is that Culley has the support of his players.

“I think he did a great job all season,” Mills said. “Obviously, he’s a great leader for the team. I mean, in the game of football, it mainly comes down to wins and losses, but he had full faith in the team and he really led us well all season. I mean, I loved him as a coach and I hope he’s back.”

Wilson noted as much on Sports Sunday, but also noted that Culley wasn’t perfect either.

“He is who they thought he was and he’s a good guy,” Wilson said. “He’s a tough leader and he’s willing to make tough decisions, including disciplining players, but I feel like clock management, some of the other things that went on with him, his use of timeouts, he showed some things where you wonder is he going to get to the point where they’re really comfortable with him and that’s why there’s some reason for pause.

“They should’ve anticipated some of these growing pains, but they are where they are and they’re still not entirely sure about David Culley and normally, when you’re not sure about something, you really don’t go forward with that person.”

Ad

As far as Culley goes, he is putting on the image of someone who expects to be back for a second season.

“As of right now, I feel like I will be coaching this team next year,” Culley said. “I’m looking forward to being the head coach of this football team next year.”

However, only time will tell if that will indeed be the case.