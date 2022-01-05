Former Houston Oiler fan favorite Bubba McDowell hired as Prairie View A&M’s football coach

PRAIRIE VIEW – Prairie View A&M has hired Bubba McDowell as the next head coach for the school’s football program.

Many Houston fans are familiar with McDowell from his days playing strong safety during his Houston Oilers days from 1989-1994, when he was a fan favorite. McDowell finished his career with the Carolina Panthers in 1995 and totaled 17 interceptions and 486 tackles over the course of his NFL days.

McDowell had been the team’s interim head coach since December when Eric Dooley departed for Southern University.

“I’m proud to have Coach McDowell as our new head of the football program,” said PVAMU Athletic Director, Donald Reed, in a press release. “I chose Coach McDowell because of his vast and successful experiences in collegiate and professional football. His leadership style and student-athlete-centered approach align with our goals to see our athletes excel in the classroom, on the field, and in the community. I’m impressed by Coach McDowell’s commitment to PV and I know he’ll lead us to accomplish great things.”

Last season, Prairie View A&M finished with a 7-5 record overall and won the SWAC West Division title with a 6-2 conference record.