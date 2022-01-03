Reports: Houston Rockets suspending Kevin Porter Jr., Christian Wood for Monday’s game against Philadelphia

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) drives into Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets will suspend starters Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood for Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, according to multiple reports.

Neither played during the second half of the Rockets’ 124-111 loss on Saturday to the Denver Nuggets. ESPN and The Athletic both reported separate issues that caused this.

For Wood, he was benched from his usual starting lineup spot for that game, and according to the reports, he was visibly unhappy during the game. Porter reportedly left the arena after a heated exchange at halftime with Rockets assistant coach John Lucas.

Both Wood and Porter are widely considered two of the Rockets’ better players on the roster.

Wood is the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 16.8 points and 10.3 rebounds, with the rebounding average good for ninth in the league. Wood also is tied for the team lead in blocks at 0.9 a game.

Ad

Porter averages 12.8 points and a team-high 5.7 assists. He also leads the team with 1.3 steals a game.

The Rockets currently have a 10-27 record heading into Monday’s game.