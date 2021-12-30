77º

WEATHER ALERT

Local Sports

Houston Texans’ Tavierre Thomas named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: sports, Houston Texans, Tavierre Thomas
Houston Texans cornerback Tavierre Thomas (37) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Houston. The Texans won 41-29. (AP Photo/Justin Rex) (Justin Rex, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – Houston Texans defensive back Tavierre Thomas has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after the team’s 41-29 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Thomas returned an interception 48 yards for his first career touchdown late in the fourth quarter that essentially iced the game on Sunday. Along with that interception TD, Thomas also finished with eight tackles (six solo) and one pass defense. Thomas was the only player in the AFC last week with at least eight tackles and an interception.

This is the second straight week the Texans have garnered some weekly accolades after Tremon Smith was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 15. However, when it comes to weekly defensive honors specifically, Thomas is the first Houston Texans player since Whitney Mercilus in Week 2 of the 2019 season to win AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Born in Canada but raised in Houston, Howard joined KPRC 2 in 2021 after five years at ESPN. Before that, Howard was a reporter on Houston Rockets and Houston Astros game broadcasts. Among the events that Howard has covered on site: the NBA bubble and the Basketball Hall of Fame inductions for both Yao Ming and Tracy McGrady. He's H-town proud!

email