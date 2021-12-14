Houston’s Marcus Jones recognized as consensus All-American

FILE - Houston's Marcus Jones (8) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football against Temple, Nov. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

HOUSTON – Marcus Jones’ strong showing this season for University of Houston football has gotten recognized as a consensus All-American.

Already the recipient of this year’s Hornung Award given to college football’s most versatile player, Jones’ recognition as a consensus All-American comes as a result of being named on at least half of the recognized lists. Before Tuesday’s recognition for being a first-team All-American by the Sporting News as a returner, he had already been named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press for his work at defensive back and also by the Football Writers Association of America for his returning abilities.

The last UH Cougar to be named a consensus All-American was Ed Oliver in 2017-18, and before that, Andre Ware, in 1989.

Jones this year ranked first in the nation with two punt return touchdowns, is second in the country with two kick return scores, and ranks second in intercepts and sixth in passes defended per game.

The No. 21 Cougars have an 11-2 record this year and are awaiting their bowl game, the Birmingham Bowl, on Dec. 28 against Auburn.