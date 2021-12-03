KPRC 2 & UTMB Athlete of the Week: Second Baptist’s Everett Skillern

Congratulations to Second Baptists's Everett Skillern - he is our latest KPRC 2 UTMB Health Athlete of the Week!

Everett is a senior at Second Baptist who helps lead the team by playing multiple positions and stepping up whenever needed. His coach, Terry Pirtle, nominated him.

“The main thing is I try to lead by example,” Skillern said. “It’s not about what you say, but rather everybody who looks to me when I’m not talking. They see what I do and how I’m moving. It’s just about the little things.”

“He’s playing safety and having 12 or 14 tackles a game,” said his head coach, Terry Pirtle. “He’s running the football five or six times a game, and in tough moments, making great plays all around. So he never comes off the field, he’s playing hard, and he’s a great high school football player.”

Skillern will sign with Brown University, where he will play football. Congrats, Everett!