🔒KPRC 2 Insider Extra: KPRC 2′s Randy McIlvoy and Ari Alexander discuss Carlos Correa’s likely free agent options

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates after tagging out Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo at second to end the top of the seventh inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

HOUSTON – There have been major free agent signings with a Major League Baseball lockout looming. What does this mean for Carlos Correa?

For some background on some contracts given out, perhaps the most notable one, as it pertains to Correa, is the contract given by the Texas Rangers to shortstop Corey Seager for 10 years and $325 million. Another notable signing was the Detroit Tigers signing shortstop Javier Baez for six years and $140 million. The Tigers had been rumored to be one of the potential landing spots for Correa.