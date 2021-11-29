Lefty reliever Brooks Raley leaving Houston Astros for Tampa Bay Rays, multiple reports say

Houston Astros relief pitcher Brooks Raley (58) in the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

According to multiple reports, left-handed relief pitcher Brooks Raley is leaving the Houston Astros to sign with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Raley was heavily leaned upon by the Astros, being one of the only left-handed relievers on the squad. His 58 games this past season ranked third among Astros pitchers. In those 58 games totaling 49 innings, Raley was 2-3 with two saves and a 4.78 ERA, giving up 43 hits, striking out 65, and walking 16. In the World Series against Atlanta, Raley appeared in four games and had a 2.70 ERA.

Screengrab of Ken Rosenthal's tweet of Brooks Raley agreeing to terms with the Rays (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Screengrab of Marc Topkin's tweet regarding Brooks Raley's deal with the Rays (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Raley had joined the Astros in 2020 via a trade with the Cincinnati Reds for a player to be named later, which later became minor leaguer Fredy Medina.