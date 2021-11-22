Former Houston Astros All-Star reliever Doug Jones dead at 64

SAN DIEGO - AUGUST 12: Doug Jones #23 of the Houston Astros pitches during the game against the San Diego Padres at Jack Murphy Stadium on August 12, 1993 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND – Doug Jones, a five-time All-Star reliever who is best known for his time with Cleveland but also pitched with the Houston Astros, has died. He was 64.

Jones spent seven seasons with Cleveland and ranks third on the club’s career saves list with 129. The club, which officially transitioned to Cleveland Guardians last week, said Monday it was “saddened by the loss of one of our organization’s all-time greats.”

The team said Jones died in Arizona. A cause was not immediately known.

Jones was the Houston Astros’ closer in 1992 and 1993, totaling 62 saves in those two years. In 1992, Jones represented the Astros at Major League Baseball’s annual All-Star Game. That season, he had 36 saves with an 11-8 record and a 1.85 ERA.

One of Jones’ former Astros teammates, pitcher Greg Swindell, posted on Twitter that his friend had died. Swindell called Jones “one hell of a pitcher.”

Known as “Jonesy,” Jones pitched in the majors for 16 seasons with Cleveland, Houston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, the Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee and Oakland. He had two stints with the Indians, first from 1986-91 and again in 1998.

The right-hander had a career-high 43 saves in 1990 for Cleveland, where he made the All-Star team three times. In 2001, he was selected as one of the team's top 100 players.

Jones went 69-79 with a 3.30 ERA in 846 big league games. He retired following the 2000 season with the Athletics.

Born in Covina, California, Jones was drafted by the Brewers in 1978.

