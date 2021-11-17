COOGS HOUSE: No. 15 Houston dominates Virginia 67-47

Houston guard Marcus Sasser (0) brings the ball up during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Virginia, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON – 15th-ranked Houston never let off the gas after a fast start, passing an early-season non-conference test with a dominating 67-47 win over Virginia.

The Cavaliers, winners of the 2019 national championship and the 25th-ranked team to start the season, never had a chance on Tuesday evening at the Fertitta Center.

Houston started the game on a 14-2 run, including the game’s first eight points. The Cougars would stretch the lead to 16 before heading to the locker room at the half up 36-23. UH would not let up in the second half, stretching their lead to over 20 points and continuing their dominating play.

Offensively, Houston was on fire from the outside, hitting 11 of 20 of their 3-pointers. In fact, the Cougars almost had as many 3-point field goals (11) as Virginia had total field goals (15). Houston’s defense also forced 17 Cavalier turnovers.

Marcus Sasser and Kyler Edwards led Houston in scoring with 19 and 18 points, respectively.

Ad

Houston now improves their season record to 3-0, with their next game taking place November 22 at home against Butler. Virginia’s season record now drops to 1-2.